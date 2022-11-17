OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5.
The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln.
The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying both.
The incident displaced two families.
According to Adams County Fire Marshal Adam Lorenz, the fire was caused by a radiator heater on the exterior of the home that was being used to heat a dog kennel. The heater sparked a fire on the outside wall of the living room.
No one was hurt in the blaze.