MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Downtown Moses Lake Association was handed a check of $50,000 from T-Mobile at its store location off Stratford Road.
The Association was one of 25 small towns across the U.S. to receive the grant money from T-Mobile as part of its Hometown Grants. The grants jumpstart vital community development projects to foster projects that will generate interest and draw to the city.
According to T-Mobile, the money will be spent to build a ‘creative community incubator.’ The incubator will have art, live music, events, a lounge, and a creation space.
"We are honored T-Mobile has selected our project of Main Street beautification for funding. These funds will assist us in securing dark sky compliant lighting, as well as the opportunity to expand our design elements along our historic Main Street. We deeply appreciate T-Mobile's efforts to impact and revitalize small communities such as Helper and look forward to delivering results worthy of the award,” said Lexi Smith, Executive Director of the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
Smith says info about the project's location is limited at this time, but says the incubator will be in the downtown core. She says an existing building will undergo renovations starting now, with a completion state set for March 2022.
“These incredible projects spark innovation, ingenuity and hard work that have always been the hallmark of our nation’s small towns,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From beautifying historic Main Streets to building all-new retail spaces, pop-ups and parks … this is part of our commitment to rural America, and we can’t wait to see all these creative plans come to life.”
The grant program is part of T-Mobile’s commitment to bringing 5G to rural communities. More than just bringing wireless, T-Mobile says it wants to be part of the community and help small towns thrive.