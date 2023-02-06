MOSES LAKE - Emergency responders and media outlets received a barrage of questions about loud booms heard over the weekend in Moses Lake.
On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office publicly acknowledged reports about the high-decibel sounds heard on Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff's officials say the booms were heard between 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Despite an investigation, no sources of the reported explosions were found.Authorities did say it appeared that the sounds had originated from an area just south of Moses Lake.
Sheriff's staff wrote that the explosion-like sounds had nothing to do with the controlled anhydrous ammonia release at Lamb Weston in Quincy, which happened around the same time.
Theories put out by the public includes hyper-sonic aircraft, the shifting of the earth's crust, tannerite, and meteorites.
Some residents reported that their homes "shaken" by the intensity of the reported explosions.