EAST WENATCHEE - More information has been released about the grenade that was discovered at a UPS Store in East Wenatchee Tuesday night.
At around 8:40 p.m., East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says an employee at the store noticed a suspicious-looking package that was wrapped in duct tape. Johnson says it’s a UPS policy to investigate suspicious packages. Upon opening the package, a grenade was found inside.
An explosive team out of Yakima was called in to handle the device and it was later determined that it was a model or training grenade that did not have any powder.
Police confirmed that the package was an outgoing parcel from an East Wenatchee resident. Police will now interrogate the resident to find out whether the device was intended to be threatening.
Business has returned to normal at the UPS Store.