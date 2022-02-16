CHESAW - Okanogan County search and rescue crews are attempting to track down a missing elderly couple from Chesaw, according to the Omak Chronicle.
80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Geralyn Covey were last seen on Sunday. The pair were reported missing on Tuesday. The couple’s truck was eventually found with one of their three dogs.
Dave’s daughter, Debby, says her dad and step-mom’s truck was parked along Nealey Road at their property, but had relocated Monday to Hungry Hollow Road.
Drones and ATVs are being used to search the area between Nealey Road and Hungry Hollow Road between Chesaw and Havillah. The Omak Chronicle reports that the area is covered by heavy snow.
Authorities suspect that foul play is not a factor in the duo’s disappearance.
If you or anyone you know thought you saw the Coveys, called the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office at 509.422.7200.