OLYMPIA - A state bill proposed by a Democratic state lawmakers from Everett is likely resulting in some readers to do a ‘double take’ after reviewing its aim.
State Representative Mike Sells is the leading sponsor of House Bill 1706. HB 1706 is somewhat of an extension of an existing state labor law that requires the majority of employers to provide their employees with restrooms.
Sells says there is no law in place that affords that same right to workers who are on the road.
"A retail establishment that has a restroom must allow a common carrier delivering goods to the retail establishment to use that restroom during normal business hours,” the bill states.
However, the law would not include any filling station, restaurant, or retail establishment that is 800 square feet or less that has bathrooms intended only for employees.
The bill states the right to use the restroom must be afforded to delivery workers delivering to the establishment as long as the bathrooms don’t create an obvious health, safety or security risk to the carrier.
If the law applies to them, any retailer who refuses use of their restrooms would face a class 2 civil infraction after their first and only warning.
The law would also apply to port terminals.