It's as if winter arrived a month-and-a-half early on late Sunday into Monday. A barrage of snow fall blitzed three of the four major mountain passes in north central Washington.
According to the WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass received 18 inches of new snow on Monday. In total for the entire weekend, Snoqualmie Pass accounted for nine inches of snow, not including the 18 inches that fell on Monday.
On Stevens Pass (4,062 ft.), a thoroughfare that's elevated a little over 1,000 ft. higher than Snoqualmie Pass (3,022 ft.), 15 inches of snow descended onto the summit. Over the weekend, Stevens Pass tallied 15 inches of snow in addition to the 15 inches that fell on Monday.
A snow storm on Blewett Pass at one point over the weekend caused gridlock. The summit on US 97 at Blewett got eight inches of snow on Monday, but was eclipsed by the nine inches it got on Sunday. A mere 'dusting' some would say occurred at the crest with only an inch of snow recorded for Saturday.
Surprisingly, Blewett Pass is the only mountain pass that will get some snow in the ensuing days. More snow is expected to fall on Tuesday with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.