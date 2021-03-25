WENATCHEE - It’ll be a rocky ride if you find yourself traveling by land, air, or water on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Spokane is predicting winds that will whip the region by the week’s end.
Gusts are expected to blow between 30-40 mph in the Wenatchee Valley, 40-45 mph in Moses Lake, and 45-50 mph in the Ritzville area.
Meteorologists say the fierce winds are expected to create treacherous boating and driving conditions, downed trees, power outages, roof damage, blowing dust, fence damage, and property damage.
The National Weather Service says winds will peak between 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Winds are expected to remain sustained throughout the day on Monday and subside overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Weather experts say the winds will be brought on by a “vigorous” cold front.