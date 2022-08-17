PLAIN — The White River and Irving Peak fires burning northwest of Plain grew by a combined 148 acres in the past 24 hours.
Incident command says both fires primarily spread uphill while air resources helped slow the spread downhill. The White River Fire has burned about 721 acres while the Irving Peak fire sits at about 222 acres. Both fires were started by lightning on Aug. 12.
The two fires remain zero percent contained.
Fire crews on Tuesday worked to prepare Little Wenatchee Road and Sears Creek Road, secured threatened structures and prepared roads to be used as containment lines when needed.
Air resources continue to keep fire behavior in check as crews work to establish long-term containment lines.
Warmer and dryer conditions the rest of the week could result in a more active fire, according to incident command.
Level 3 evacuations remain for Sears Creek Road; Level 2 for White River Road and Level 1 for Little Wenatchee Road.