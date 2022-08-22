PLAIN — The White River and Irving Peak fires northwest of Plain have now burned a combined 2,000 acres as containment remains at 1 percent.
The White River Fire has burned about 960 acres while the Irving Peak Fire is at 1,057 acres, according to incident command.
The Irving Peak Fire remained active on Sunday, primarily spreading east along Wenatchee Ridge. Air resources are dropping water on the fire Monday to help slow the spread of the fire. Fire activity is expected to pick up Monday with warm and dry weather and changing wind directions.
Incident command says fire activity along the White River Fire should be lower on Monday.
A Level 3 evacuation continues for Sears Creek Road; Level 2 on White River Road; and Level 1 on Little Wenatchee Road.