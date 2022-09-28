PLAIN — Fire officials say the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have now merged as the fires continue to slowly burn downhill.
The two fires have burned a combined 9,579 acres since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
The two fires have seen minimal fire growth over the pasta several days, with several spot fires reported and contained. Helicopters have been used for water drops as needed in controlling spot fires and keeping the fires in check.
Smoke from the two fires continue to impact local communities. A cold front will move through the area this week, expected to bring improved air quality until smoky conditions return over the weekend.
As of Wednesday, there are close to 100 personnel assigned to the fire.