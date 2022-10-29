MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed.
Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with messages and flags were displayed.
One witness told iFIBER ONE News that a swastika was on display as well 'white is the true race' banners.
The group reportedly dispersed in the late morning.