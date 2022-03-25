EPHRATA - A 2022 point-in-time homeless count by Grant County did more than just tally the number of transients in the region. While the number of unsheltered homeless people is down significantly from 2018, the number of sheltered homeless people is up, likely due to the sleeping center at Broadway Avenue and State Route 17 in Moses Lake.
According to the count, Grant County documented a total of 64 unsheltered people during one of the coldest nights of the year, February 24. ‘Unsheltered’ is described by the county as folks who are living in a vehicle, RV, staying outdoors, in an abandoned building, or fleeing domestic violence. That number is down from 88 in 2018.
Only six children are part of the unsheltered population; the six kids are between four households. On the flipside, the number of sheltered homeless people remained level from 2019 with 68 individuals living in motels, emergency shelters or transitional housing.
Per research by Grant County, the following info are common misconceptions about the homeless population:
Most households do NOT have children in them. The homeless response system continues to see more unsheltered individuals than families with children.
Most homeless in Grant County are from here. 97% of all homeless that were surveyed report they were residents of Grant County prior to their homelessness. This data debunks the popular myth that most homeless in Grant County are from other parts of the State or that homeless are being bussed to Moses Lake.
About half of homeless in Grant County have some sort of a disabling condition. 52% of all homeless that were surveyed report having some sort of a disabling condition, however that percentage may be higher due to the fact that 13 individuals did not answer whether or not they had a disabling condition. This includes a physical disability, behavioral health, chronic substance use and addiction, developmental disability, or an ongoing disabling health condition.
The majority of homeless in Grant County are male. 61% of those who were counted were male.
The majority of the homeless in Grant County are Caucasian. 70% surveyed reported their race as Caucasian, while approximately 23% report their ethnicity as Hispanic. 14% surveyed chose not to answer.
There are 3 main reasons that attribute to homelessness in Grant County: 1) Fleeing Domestic Violence, 2) Eviction/Loss of Housing 3) alcohol/substance abuse.