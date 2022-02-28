OMAK - Law enforcement has narrowed down their list of possible suspects to one person in the killing of an elderly Chesaw couple earlier this month.
Based on the results of an autopsy, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Geralyn Covey were shot to death by a 25-year-old Chesaw man about a week ago on their property.
That gunman is suspected to be Dylan Jay Harrington. Harrington is described as 5’9”, 145 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. A warrant for Harrington’s arrest has been issued for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body.
Sheriff Tony Hawley says Harrington had no personal connections with the Covey family.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have teamed up in the search for Harrington, but have yet to find him.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Harrington is asked to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 422-7232 option 4, immediately.