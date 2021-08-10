EAST WENATCHEE - The Tovar family, owners of the two Tacos Chava restaurants in the Wenatchee Valley, are taking on a larger project this summer.
Salvador and his wife, Oralia, of Entiat are turning what used to be the Shari’s in East Wenatchee, into a unique restaurant they’ll soon call El Cantarito.
The Shari’s in East Wenatchee closed its doors in April after 30 years of business in the valley. However, the Tovars and their family of employees are breathing life into the empty building with the goal of reopening as a unique eatery by fall 2021.
Salvador told iFIBER ONE News that ‘El Cantarito’ will primarily be a seafood restaurant that will serve steaks; it will also concoct special cocktails that are exclusive to their restaurant.
El Cantarito is a tequila-based highball, paloma-like cocktail served in a clay cup known as a "jarrito" that helps keep the drink cold. It can contain ingredients such as agave, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, orange juice, sea salt, and grapefruit soda. It is primarily consumed in Mexico.
Salvador says the plan is to maintain the ‘El Cantarito’ theme by serving food and drinks on clay dishware.
The inside of the former Shari's building is currently under construction.