MOSES LAKE - One of the most talked about bakeries in the nation is opening in Moses Lake this fall.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that Crumbl Cookies will open in the space formerly occupied by Thai Cuisine near Safeway off Pioneer Way.
Crumbl Cookies makes a fresh array of cookies in-store from Lemon Cupcake to Blueberry Crumble with an evolving cookie menu that changes each week. Crumbl also serves a selection of ice cream.
The Crumbl Cookie location in Moses Lake is owned by Ranae Rusk of Pasco. Rusk already owns a Crumbl Cookie store in Kennewick. iFIBER ONE News inquired as to why Rusk opted to set up shop in Moses Lake.
“We have friends and family that live out there (Moses Lake) and we get it because we come from towns smaller than Moses Lake. They (friends and family) always say how underserved the area (Moses Lake) is,” Rusk told iFIBER ONE News. “There’s a good market for it.”
Rusk says her newest Crumbl Cookie location is expected to open between October and November. Crumbl is anticipated to generate 40 to 60 jobs in Moses Lake.
Rusk says Crumbl will be open long hours Monday through Saturday and will open at 8 a.m. everyday and will close at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will shut down at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
