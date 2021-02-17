EPHRATA - This week, Grant PUD announced several locations that are set to receive fiber conduit in 2021. Grant PUD Commissioners renewed their commitment to the build-out of Grant PUD's fiber optic network during the Jan. 26 commission meeting.
The following is a list of locations Grant PUD will strive to expand fiber to in 2021:
- Cave B and Beverly Burke areas west of George
- Southwest of Ephrata along Highway 283 and Road 9 NW
- From Gloyd to Stratford
- Southeast of Moses Lake from Perch Point to I-90.
- South of Ephrata along Dodson Road from Road 9 NW to I-90
- Area surrounding Royal City from Frenchman Hills to Highway 26
- Rural areas around Hartline
The 2021 build-out areas are expected to reach an additional 1,350 households and businesses, bringing the total premises with fiber optic access to more than 80% of Grant county.