Grant PUD fiber installation 

EPHRATA - This week, Grant PUD announced several locations that are set to receive fiber conduit in 2021. Grant PUD Commissioners renewed their commitment to the build-out of Grant PUD's fiber optic network during the Jan. 26 commission meeting.

The following is a list of locations Grant PUD will strive to expand fiber to in 2021:

  • Cave B and Beverly Burke areas west of George
  • Southwest of Ephrata along Highway 283 and Road 9 NW
  • From Gloyd to Stratford
  • Southeast of Moses Lake from Perch Point to I-90.
  • South of Ephrata along Dodson Road from Road 9 NW to I-90
  • Area surrounding Royal City from Frenchman Hills to Highway 26
  • Rural areas around Hartline

The 2021 build-out areas are expected to reach an additional 1,350 households and businesses, bringing the total premises with fiber optic access to more than 80% of Grant county.