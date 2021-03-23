MOSES LAKE - In observance of Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, a local organization plans to sell symbols that acknowledge and support the fight against child abuse in our area.
Kids Hope, a subsidiary of New Hope, wants to fill Grant County with pinwheels, and has plenty for sale. Kids hope is selling packages of 12 actual blue pinwheels for $50; people can place them in the yard to show their support.
Kids Hope is also selling virtual blue pinwheels on its website for $10. Purchase of a virtual pinwheel will get you a pinwheel graphic with your name on it on its website and a mention on their Facebook page.
New Hope/Kids Hope Director, Suzi Fode says, “We’re excited about 'The Pinwheel Project' and filling our community with pinwheels. All proceeds stay local and will be used for resiliency kits and supplies for families and children in need of healing. We hope the community steps up in a big way, there are a limited number of actual pinwheels available so let’s show our support!”
Kids Hope was formed in 2017 and became a nationally accredited Children's Advocacy Center in 2019. Kids Hope is a child-focused, facility-based program where representatives from many disciplines meet to discuss and make decisions about investigation, treatment, intervention, and prosecution of child abuse cases. They also work together to prevent further victimization of children. Kids Hope helps children become children again.
Money raised from pinwheel sales will go towards supporting New Hope/Kids Hope.