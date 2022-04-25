The family of a Moses Lake woman who authorities believe was murdered by her abusive ex-lover are riled up after a delay was granted in the extradition of her suspected killer, Juan Gastelum. Now, victim’s family is collecting petition signatures in hopes of inspiring a swifter extradition process.
“Right now, the extradition process has been delayed to June 1st because signatures from the Oregon’s Governor are needed as well as Washington state’s governor,” the Cedillos family wrote on the petition’s page on change.org.
“It has been 7 weeks since Yanira (Cedillos) was murdered and now we have to wait another 45 days for another extradition court, even though Juan as admitted to being the one is being sought out by Grant County. Since he has committed this gruesome murder Juan has only been in front of the Judge ONCE! He is trying to delay the process as much as possible. Men like this cannot win! Please help us apply pressure to get Juan brought to Grant County so we can speed up the process and our family can have closure.”
iFIBER ONE News wrote a story about the extradition delay earlier in the day on Monday.
So far, nearly 1,700 signatures have been collected on the web page. Each submitted signature signals support for the family’s stance on the matter. The Cedillos family is hoping to collect at least 2,500 signatures. To see the petition, click here.