MOSES LAKE - The final product borne by the vineyards of eastern Washington will pair well with the offerings of Moses Lake’s downtown business core during this year’s Sip & Stroll event.
Put on by Moses Lake’s Downtown Association, the event blends wine, socializing, art, music, and shopping together for a fun evening out in the lake town. The occassion will feature 11 wineries and one distillery as well as nine local musicians and six artists. The event is set to take place at 14 different downtown locations on Saturday, September 18, from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
Raffle prizes will also be part of the fun. Tickets can be purchased at Michael’s Market & Bistro or on the mlbacares.org website.
About 216 tickets are available for purchase online for $25 each. Sip & Stroll will follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.