WINTHROP - According to the Spokesman Review newspaper, a 240-acre section of the Methow Wildlife Area is closed through September in an effort to safeguard a duo of nesting sandhill cranes. The pair of endangered birds are situated in an area off SR 20 between Winthrop and Mazama just northwest of Twisp.
It’s the second year in a row that the cranes have come to the area after birthing two hatchlings that died in 2021. Game officials are hoping that closing a 240-acre section of the reserve will improve the chances of survival of the couple’s kin in 2022.
“We don’t have confirmation if they have laid eggs, but they are nesting in the area,” Staci Lehman, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife in Eastern Washington told the Spokesman Review.
Lehman told the publication that this is the first recorded instance of a mating pair nesting in the Methow Valley.
Sandhill cranes are endangered and are identified as being among the top conservation priorities in Washington state. Only 40 mating pairs have been recognized in Washington, most of them being in Klickitat and Yakima counties, according to the Department of Fish & Wildlife.
“To have a pair nesting on the Methow Wildlife Area at the Big Valley Unit for the second year in a row is not only rare and exciting, but also a promising advancement in the recovery of this species in Washington (state),” Brandon Troyer, manager of the Methow Wildlife Area for the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, wrote in an email to the Spokesman Review.
Fish and Wildlife officials say the cranes are nesting in an area enclosed by several miles of loop trail that has been farmed for grain on contract with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“That’s part of the reason these cranes are attracted to that area,” she said. “It’s an easy source of food for them,” Lehman added. “We want them to give the birds some space because we want them to come back,” she said.