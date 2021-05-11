MOSES LAKE - It’ll likely only be a matter of time before authorities arrest those responsible for a rash of vandalism at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses lake on Monday night.
Based on fairgrounds security footage, it appears that three people, believed to be juveniles, were caught on camera causing the destruction.
Fairgrounds Director Jim McKiernan says the trio knocked down the new bollard lights in the center field just before 9:30 p.m. The lights were worth $17,000. In addition, McKiernan says all seven windows were busted out in the History Barn and the margarita machine in one of the food booths was pushed onto the ground from an elevated platform. He also says a little bit of damage was done elsewhere at the fairgrounds.
McKiernan says it didn’t take long for concerned citizens to come forward and identify those responsible for the destruction. The identities of the alleged culprits have been forwarded to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. There’s still no word on whether any arrests have been made.
The total damage done amounted to over $25,000.