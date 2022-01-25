CONNELL - Months after a racist incident during a Connell High School girls’ basketball, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has developed a resource to help it better address discrimination in school athletics.
On May 22, 2021 two Zillah High School basketball players were called racial slurs during a game against their opponent at Connell High School. The WIAA fined the North Franklin School District over the incident and the district was initially barred from competing in the post season, but the decision was overturned on appeal.
On Tuesday, Jan.25, 2022, the WIAA announced its new discriminatory reporting form.
“The WIAA has worked with member schools in regard to a number of incidents this academic year involving racists taunts and actions at athletic contests. These kinds of behaviors have no place in our schools and communities and the WIAA encourages, students, spectators, officials, coaches and administrators to help create safe and fair environments for competition,” the organization wrote.
Also known as a Bias Reporting Form, the resource was developed by the WIAA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the purpose of reporting discriminatory behavior at an athletic event.
According to the WIAA, once a submission is completed, the organization will notify the school district in question that an investigation is underway.
The link to discriminatory reporting form can be found on the WIAA web home page.