EPHRATA — Wildfire season so far this year in Washington has been minimal compared to what late-July has typically looked like, but 100-plus degree temperatures are expected to raise wildfire risks.
As of July 19, six large fires have been reported in Washington and a total of 6,688 acres have burned, including about 3,000 in last week’s Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan. The 6,688 acres so far this year is less, year-to-date, than each of the last five years, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
To compare, by July 19 last year, 126,068 acres had already burned with 17 large fires reported.
Conditions are expected to change through this week, with much of central Washington to see temperatures above 100 degrees all week.
“We’re looking at hot weather this week. That means there’s a change for even drier conditions and a risk for more wildfire,” Washington Emergency Management officials stated.
As of Monday, fire danger is listed as “very high” in western Adams County, Grant County, Chelan County, Okanogan County and a portion of Kittitas County. Douglas and Lincoln Counties are currently listed as “high” fire danger