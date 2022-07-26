UPDATE (10:20 a.m.) -- The wildfire burning north of Leahy Junction in Douglas County is now listed at about 700 acres.
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Firefighters are currently battling a wildfire north of Leahy Junction in Douglas County.
The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m., burning on Bureau of Land Management(BLM) land in the area of Ragged Butte.
BLM crews, along with firefighters from the state Department of Natural Resources and local fire districts are on scene.
The fire was last estimated at about 300 acres and growing.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has not issued any evacuation notices.
