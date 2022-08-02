EPHRATA — Between 100 to 200 acres burned during an early Tuesday morning brush fire just south of Ephrata.
Grant County Fire Districts 13 and 5 and Ephrata firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to the area of Road A Northwest and Drumheller Road and arrived to find an active wildfire south of the area of state Route 17 and state Route 262.
Firefighters say the glow of the fire was visible from Moses Lake.
Fire officials say the fire was burning in difficult terrain with shifting wind direction.
It took about two-and-a-half hours for fire crews to contain the fire.
No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown. The Bureau of Land Management and District 13 crews are still monitoring the fire for any hotspots or flare-ups.