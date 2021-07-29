EPHRATA - Wildfire danger and worsening drought conditions have prompted the temporary closure of The Nature Conservancy lands in eastern Washington.
The closure includes Central Cascades Forest lands on both sides of Interstate 90 around Cle Elum and stretching south to Highway 12, the Moses Coulee/McCartney Creek, Beezley Hills complex of preserves, and other preserve lands scattered throughout eastern Washington.
The Conservancy is following the lead of the state Department of Natural Resources, which closed all DNR-managed lands east of the Cascades.
In addition to DNR, Umatilla National Forest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have also closed their lands in eastern Washington to public access. Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has also closed its wildlife areas to overnight use and is allowing day-use only.
Across the state, DNR has responded to more than 900 fires. Areas in eastern Washington, including most of Grant County, are now experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions.