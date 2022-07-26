DOUGLAS COUNTY - A wildfire started Tuesday morning near Leahy Junction in Douglas County is under control.
The Nilles fire, which was first reported just before 6:30 a.m., is estimated at about 500 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
A number of local fire districts responded to assist Douglas County Fire District 3. Air support also arrived late in the morning, including two helicopters.
The fire was fully-contained at about 4:30 p.m.
No structures were lost and no injuries have been reported.