UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage.
Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from Yakima has also been requested.
ORIGINAL POST — The Vantage Highway in Kittitas County is currently closed due to a wildfire.
The fire is burning near milepost 18, leaving the highway closed from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire crews and law enforcement are on scene with additional resources en route.
The fire is currently listed at about 20 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center.
