CHELAN — Firefighters are still patrolling for hotspots but a wildfire Tuesday north of Chelan was kept to about 25 acres and no homes were damaged.
Fire districts from Chelan and Douglas counties, the U.S. Forest Service, state Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management, along with air support, all responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon burning along Union Valley Road.
Some Level 1 evacuations remain in place.
Chelan Fire and Rescue says fire activity lessened overnight. Most fire crews and equipment were sent back home Tuesday night as the fire was brought under control.
Fire crews continue to ask the public to avoid the Union Valley area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.