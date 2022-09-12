EPHRATA — Wildfire smoke is expected to stay through at least Wednesday as air quality is unhealthy across central Washington.
The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality advisory that includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan counties.
As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth is experiencing hazardous air quality and Cashmere is at very unhealthy.
The Wenatchee Valley and all of Grant County are currently seeing unhealthy air quality.
Most areas in central Washington are expected to have unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality through Wednesday.