WENATCHEE - Air quality in the Wenatchee area has dropped to hazardous as smoke from several North Cascades fires has blanketed the area.
The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for both Chelan and Douglas counties for Wednesday. The alert is in effect until further notice.
As of 2 p.m., Wenatchee’s air quality is listed as hazardous, Cashmere is very unhealthy, Leavenworth is at unhealthy and the Quincy area is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to Ecology.
When air quality is very unhealthy or hazardous, it’s recommended everyone reduce exposure by staying indoors and filtering indoor air.
Air quality is expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy throughout the week in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Smoke is coming from several large fires, including the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish and the White River and Irving Peak fires burning near Lake Wenatchee.