Wildfires just north and south of the Canadian border are sending some well-raveled smoke into the region.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, smoke is expected to continue to worsen in north central Washington heading into the weekend.
The smoke is expected to rise as temperatures warm up during the day and settle into lower elevations when the weather cools at night.
At around noon on Thursday, air quality between Wenatchee and Ritzville in the Columbia Basin has diminished to a ‘moderate’ level; some areas in and near Moses Lake are experiencing an ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ classification.
Further north, Winthrop and Twisp air quality conditions have been reduced to ‘unhealthy’ and ‘hazardous.'