QUINCY - On Monday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to the party that manages the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington to find out if the concert season is still on for 2021.
Last year, all concerts were either canceled or rescheduled for 2021 due to the pandemic.
However, one might wonder whether the state will allow live music at the big-name venue this year as vaccinations increase and COVID-19 rates decrease with some fluctuation.
Breakwhitelight, Live Nation’s marketing agency out of Los Angeles, responded to iFIBER ONE News via email this week. Breakwhitelight President Jim Yeager released the following statement:
“On background we remain in communication with local officials and given the changing landscape will offer updates through our website and social media as we have more information to share. Of course, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community is our number one priority and will be planned for accordingly,” Yeager wrote.
As of today, all rescheduled Live Nation concerts from 2020 remain scheduled for their 2021 dates at the Gorge Amphitheater.
The first concert of the season is slated for June 12 with a performance by Chris Stapleton. For the 2021 concert line up, click here.