REPUBLIC - Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp of Republic engaged his supporters this week with a simple question.
Culp lost to incumbent Democratic Governor Jay Inslee during the 2020 general election.
Culp appeared to not only be on board with former President Donald Trump’s call to unseat the 10 Republican congressional members who voted to impeach him, it appears he’s considering being a part of it. Culp mentioned Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse specifically, both who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
During a live stream on his Facebook on Monday, Culp posed the following question:
“I have a question for you. And my question is this: if I were to run—if I were to run, ok if, I’m not announcing anything, if I were to run against Newhouse in the 4th congressional district for a seat in congress, would you support me?”
As expected, the vast majority of those who commented under Culp’s video expressed their willingness to support him if he were to run against Dan Newhouse in 2022.