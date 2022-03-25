WENATCHEE - The Applebee’s restaurant franchise is making national headlines this week after an email sent by an executive was leaked that had reportedly equated higher gas prices to an opportunity to cut labor costs. The leaked memo sent by Applebee’s franchise executive Wayne Pankratz to restaurant managers has been circulating on social media.
In response to the damning email, Applebee’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin Carrol told CBS MoneyWatch that the email message was the opinion of one person, not Applebee’s. "This issue is being addressed internally by the franchisee who employs this individual and who owns and operates the restaurants in this market."
Carroll told CBS that its employees "are the lifeblood of our restaurants, and our franchisees are always looking to reward and incentivize team members, new and current, to remain within the Applebee's family."
A number of Applebee’s managers have quit over the email at other locations.
Pankratz reportedly advised managers to provide schedules earlier to accommodate employees who have second jobs.
The average Applebee’s server hourly pay is $14.14 in Washington state, not including tips, according to Indeed.com.
The only Applebee’s restaurant in iFIBER ONE News’ coverage area is in Wenatchee. iFIBER ONE News reached out for comment but staff were unable to address the situation surrounding Pankratz’s email.