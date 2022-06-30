MESA - It was a good week for lottery winners in north central Washington.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Francisca S. claimed her winning Loteria scratch ticket on Tuesday. Francisca bought her ticket from the Basin City Hot Spot Mini Mart. She earned the top prize after matching all the symbols needed to win the jackpot prize of $250,000.
Out of the 2,208,600 tickets printed, only three contain the $250,000 jackpot.
On Monday, Elena G. bought her winning Fab 4 scratch ticket from BJ’s Sunset Highway Shell Fuel Station in East Wenatchee. Elena won the $50,000 jackpot.
Out of the 2,208,650 tickets printed, only four ticket contain the top prize.