MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize.
Out of 3,191,350 tickets printed, only four contain the top prize.
Earlier this week, a woman won $10,000 after buying a Match 4 ticket at Fred Meyer in Ellensburg. Katherine R. claimed her winning prize on Wednesday.
On Dec. 8, Dana S. won $3,000 after buying a Lion's Share scratch ticket at the WinCo Foods in Wenatchee.