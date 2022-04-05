EPHRATA - A wind advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening throughout central Washington, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday. While not as windy as Monday, Tuesday’s west winds are expected at 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in areas along the Columbia River in Grant County. Areas of blowing dust are also expected across the Columbia Basin.
The Wenatchee Valley and Ellensburg area could also gusts up to 40 mph throughout Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning also remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday as Stevens Pass could see up to a foot of new snow, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Another 6 to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday.