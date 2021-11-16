WENATCHEE - Wind gusts topped 100 mph at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort during Monday windstorm.
The first 100 mph wind gust was recorded at about 3 a.m. at the Mission Ridge Summit. Wind speeds hit triple-digits three other times during the day, including a top speed of 101.4 mph around 5 p.m. according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Wind speeds at Mission Ridge remained above 50 mph throughout Monday.
The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of about 32 mph and a gust of 48 mph in the Wenatchee area on Monday. The top gust reported in Moses Lake was 46 mph and in Ephrata gusts hit 55 mph.
Grant PUD reported scattered power outages throughout the county Monday afternoon. Power was knocked out for both Larson Heights and North elementary schools in Moses Lake during school hours.