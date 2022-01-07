Sustained 38 mph winds on the Waterville Plateau is causing significant snow drifts. The wind-whipped weather is resulting in the closure of several roads in the area due to poor visibility and drifting snow.
The following are the roads closed due to the unsavory elements:
- North Road from Waterville to Browns Canyon Rd
- Douglas North Rd/Slusser Road from Airport Rd to SR172
- Logan Rd from Sprauer Rd to McNeil Canyon Rd
- McNeil Canyon Rd from Rd E NW to SR172
- Bridgeport Hill Rd from SR172 to Dyer Hill Rd
- Dyer Hill Road from Bridgeport Hill Rd to Rd 28 NW
These roads are unlikely to be open until tomorrow. Many other local access and minor collector roads throughout the area will be restricted.