EPHRATA - Friday is expected to be another windy day across central Washington while another round of snow will hit the Cascade mountain passes.
Winds will be light Friday morning before increasing to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, into Friday afternoon and through the evening across the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Patchy blowing dust is likely across the Columbia Basin.
Areas could also see up to 30 mph gusts on Saturday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Stevens Pass area, with 6 to 10 inches of snow expected, along with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Snoqualmie Pass will get about 2 to 4 inches of new snow Friday night, with 9 to 18 inches of snow forecast for Saturday.