EPHRATA - The Slade family had some brush clearing to do when they opened their home’s door only to be met by a massive mound of tumbleweeds. The bushels of dead brush somehow congregated in their front yard and at the foot of their doorstep on Monday.
The Slades live off of Dodson road just south of the Ephrata city limits. Their home is situated next to an open field that apparently, had an abundance of tumbleweeds ‘ripe’ for the picking.
At around 2 p.m., the Slades say they could see a massive herd of tumbleweeds circling the neighborhood, but somehow, all ended in the front yard of their home.
“…never seen anything like it,” Ashley Slade told iFIBER ONE News. “We all thought it was hilarious.”
Slade says none of the tumbleweeds entered any of the neighbors’ yards.
However, neighbors did pitch in to help the family clear the brush from their home. The tumbleweeds were all thrown into a nearby road where they could continue their tumbling journey into a nearby field. With help from the community, the brush was cleared from the Slade family’s home in about an hour.