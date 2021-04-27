MATTAWA - $618,000 from the state’s capital budget has made its way into Mattawa. The Port of Mattawa was the recipient of the large sum and will apply it to the final phase of its Wastewater Treatment Project.
The project expands and improves the treatment system’s infrastructure to accommodate the increasing growth of the wine grape crushing/bulk wine-making industry in central Washington as well as support other food processing in the Mattawa area.
Port officials say the expansion is expected to retain and create jobs while spurring more economic development in the south Grant County/Mattawa area.
Washington state’s wine production has reportedly doubled over the last twenty years. The $618,000 would help pay for construction that would increase the capacity of the Port of Mattawa’s industrial wastewater treatment system, for wine waste which is a byproduct of the wine grape crushing process.
The expanded treatment system would also allow the port to better and more safely discharge treated wastewater onto crops while also recycling the wine and food processing waste in an environmentally sound manner.
"The Port of Mattawa has become a leading location for wine grape crushing and bulk wine-making in the Pacific Northwest, and the Port is working to continue to improve its wastewater treatment infrastructure to keep up with this very important value-added agriculture-industry," stated Lars Leland, Executive Director of the Port of Mattawa.
"We greatly appreciate the work that our local legislators, Rep. Alex Ybarra, Sen. Judy Warnick and Rep. Tom Dent, did to help the Port of Mattawa secure this funding for Phase 4 of this project," added Leland.
Over the past few years, the wine grape crushing industry has created and retained over 200 jobs in the Mattawa area.