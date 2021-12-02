WENATCHEE - According to the Washington Lottery’s website, Bryon F. has some serious money in the bank after being at the right place at the right time this week.
Washington’s Lottery says Bryon bought a Loteria scratch ticket from the Walmart in Wenatchee on Wednesday and soon realized he had won $50,000.
The Loteria ticket Bryon bought cost him $10.
In total, the $250,000 has 29 $50,000 prizes up for grabs with the possibility of winning one of three $250,000 top prizes. 2,218,250 tickets have been printed.