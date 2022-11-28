Winter is apparently arriving early throughout most of the north central portion of the state this year, per the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS office out of Spokane is has forecast a winter storm watch for the counties of Chelan, Grant, Adams, Douglas, Okanogan and Lincoln counties. Areas north of US 2 are expected to snow accumulation of 9 to 16 inches between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
The following cities within the alert area:Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wenatchee, Disautel Pass, Number 2 Canyon, Wauconda, Creston, Pangborn Airport (East Wenatchee), Grand Coulee, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Sherman Pass, Ritzville, Inchelium, Chelan, Omak, Brewster, Mansfield, Waterville, Odessa, Okanogan, Chesaw Road, Harrington, Oroville, Wilbur, Boulder Creek Road, Entiat, Republic, Coulee City, Number 1 Canyon, Bridgeport, and Nespelem.
Areas south of US 2 are expected to get two to six inches of snow, which includes the southern half of Grant County.
Heavy snow fall is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday evening with the Winter Storm Watch officially subsiding at 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Snoqualmie and Stevens passes are expected to get around 24 inches of new snow between Tuesday and early Thursday.