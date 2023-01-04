WENATCHEE — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Chelan and Kittitas County through Thursday evening as snow is in the forecast.
The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Up to four inches of snow is forecast, with the heaviest accumulations expected overnight, creating skippering driving conditions on Thursday morning.
Grant County could see light snow overnight, with the possibility of freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.