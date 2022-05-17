SNOQUALMIE — Winter weather is set to make a return—again— on the Cascade mountain passes, while central Washington can expect gusty winds on Wednesday.
Both Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass is expected to see snow Wednesday and into Thursday. Snoqualmie could see up to two inches of snow Wednesday night and another inch of snow on Thursday. The forecast shows heavier snow on Stevens Pass, with up to six inches possible between Wednesday night and Thursday.
The National Weather Service says Wednesday will be windy across central Washington, with winds at 15 to 40 mph and gusts at 45 mph. Some areas could see gusts of more than 50 mph.
Blowing dust is likely across the Columbia Basin and could affect visibility for drivers, especially along Interstate 90.