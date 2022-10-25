WINTHROP - A Winthrop man is in jail on $50,000 bail after he was arrested for being in possession of fentanyl, meth and heroin.
34-year-old Mark Purrington was arrested on Oct. 11.
Purrington was arrested after an executed search warrant at a home at 582 Chewuch Road recovered 250 fentanyl pills, 141 grams of meth, 17 grams of heroin and $3950 in cash.
Purrington has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Purrington's arraignment was on Monday, Oct. 24.