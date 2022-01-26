WINTHROP - Winthrop native Novie McCabe will be heading to Beijing to compete on the U.S. cross country ski team in the Winter Olympics.
McCabe, 20 and a graduate of Liberty Bell High School, is a first-time Olympian but not the first Olympian in her family. Her mother, Laura McCabe, competed in the 1994 and 1998 Winter Olympics.
McCabe is one of eight women and six men named to the cross country team and is one of 10 to make their Olympic debut.
According to Team USA, McCabe was one of the nation’s top junior skiers, finishing ninth in the 15km freestyle at the 2020 world junior championships. She also anchored the U.S. women to a silver medal in the 4x3.3km relay.
McCabe headed to the University of Utah in the fall of 2020 and in her freshman year, landed on the podium in every college race she entered, earning two bronze-medal finishes at the NCAA championships.
McCabe made her World Cup debut two months ago, taking seventh in the final stage of the FIS Tour de Ski Jan. 4 in Italy and 24th overall on the tour.
The 2020 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 4.